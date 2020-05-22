-
Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices continue rising.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $130 pmt (+$20).
Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $230 pmt (+$10).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $195 pmt (+$15)
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $2 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $178 (+$2).
- MGO - $294 (-$6).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $270 (+$15).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $230 (-).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
