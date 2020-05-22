2020 May 22 09:26

Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices continue rising.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $130 pmt (+$20).

Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $230 pmt (+$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $195 pmt (+$15)

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam climbed by $2 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $178 (+$2).

- MGO - $294 (-$6).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $270 (+$15).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $230 (-).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.