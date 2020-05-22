  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 22 09:08

    Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group and Zhonggu Shipping Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement

    On May 20, 2020, Tianjin Port Group and Xiamen Port Holding Group signed the "Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement for Construction of World-Class Ports".

    The two parties will make use of their respective geographical advantages and resource advantages, strengthen the comprehensive hub port functions and comprehensively elevate the quality development of ports by strengthening cooperation on various aspects, such as "Two ports One shipping" route development, "Silk Road Shipping" brand building, intelligent green port construction, supply chain business cooperation, capital operations and personnel exchanges to establish closer strategic partnerships, in other to better serve the national strategies, such as “Belt and Road”, Jing-Jin-Ji collaborative development, construction of Xiong’an New Area and the core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk road.

    All of these measures can benefit the construction of Tianjin Port to be a world-class intelligent and greenport, Xiamen Port to be the southeast international shipping center and the hub port in the core area of maritime silk road, with an aim to contribute to China’s economic development and maintain stability of the global industrial supply chain, enhance global resource allocation and strategic innovation capabilities.

    At the same time, Tianjin Port Group, Xiamen Port Holding Group and Zhonggu Shipping Group signed the "Two Ports One Shipping Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement”. The three parties will make use of their unique advantages in their respective geographical and business areas, further promote business cooperation between the ports, such as accelerate in-depth cooperation of the "Two Ports One Shipping", establish long-term strategic partnerships, jointly constructthe transportation and trade channels between Tianjin and Xiamen ports with an aim to elevate competitiveness and business growth of all parties and promote regional economic development.

     

