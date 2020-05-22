  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 22 08:57

    The Port of Helsinki temporarily dismisses its entire personnel

    The coronavirus pandemic and the related travel restrictions have heavily impacted the business of the Port of Helsinki. Because of this, Port of Helsinki has been forced to start extensive cost reductions. As a part of the reduction plan, the Port of Helsinki Ltd and its employees have agreed that the Port’s personnel will be temporarily dismissed, the company said in its release.

    The decision was made in the co-operation procedures that ended on 19 May 2020. The personnel of the Port of Helsinki will be dismissed for 30 days between the start of August and the end of the year, and for a maximum of 30 days in early 2021. The management of the Port of Helsinki will also participate in the adjustment measures by waiving their holiday bonuses for 2020.

2020 May 22

2020 May 21

