Kirovsky Zavod shipped main turbine generator for nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural (video)

On 19 May 2020, Kirov-Energomash (a company of Kirovsky Zavod group) shipped to Baltiysky Zavod shipyard starboard turbine generator for the nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural, Project 22220, the company says in a press release.



36-MW unit weighing 245 tonnes was loaded by a floating crane from the berth of Kirovsky Zavod.



On 26 May 2020, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) will laid down the third serial icebreaker of Project 22220. The ship named Yakutia will be the forth in the series nuclear-powered icebreaker.



Under the contract with FSUE Rosatomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is building three LK-60 60MW icebreakers of Project 22220 (Arktika, Sibir, Ural). The delivery of the lead icebreaker, the Arktika, is scheduled for May 2020. The Sibir and the Ural are to be delivered in 2021 and in 2022 accordingly. A total of five icebreakers of 22220 design are to be built under Rosatom’s concept for the development of its icebreaking fleet.

The delivery of the Ural icebreaker is scheduled for 2022. The ship was laid down by Baltiysky Zavod on 25 July 2016 and launched on 25 May 2019.



