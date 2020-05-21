2020 May 21 16:08

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 4M’2020 fell by a quarter

The growth was demonstrate in the segment of grain transshipment, decrease – in coal transshipment

In January-April 2020, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 8,233,200 tonnes of cargo (-25.2%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, transshipment of grain increased by 26.3% to 670,100 tonnes, coal transshipment fell by 28.5% to 4.95 million tonnes, chemical cargo – down 19.1% to 473,100 tonnes, ore – down 2.7% to 283,100 tonnes, wood pellets – up 14.8% to 460,900 tonnes, pellets – up 20.7% to 816,000 tonnes, timber – down 41% to 167,200 tonnes, oil products - down 25.8% to 931,600 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 5.6% to 152,247 TEUs.

Passenger turnover dropped by 47.3% to 109,914 people with no cruise passengers transported in the reported period.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2019, the port handled 32.7 million tonnes of cargo.