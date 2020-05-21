2020 May 21 14:43

White Sea – Baltic Sea Canal opened its 87th navigation season on 20 May 2020, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The first to pass the locks were M/V Volgo-Balt-138 (owned by Ecoflot LLC) loaded with timber for Segezh pulp-and-paper plant and M/V Kurkiyokki (owned by Petrozavodsk Shipping Company LLC) also loaded with timber bound for Segezh.



Navigation season in the White Sea – Onega Lake Basin began earlier, on April 24.





