-
2020 May 21 14:00
Denis Ushakov appointed as deputy head of Rosmorrechflot
Previous position of Denis Ushakov – head of Rosmorrechflot’s Department for Safety of Navigation
Denis Ushakov has been appointed deputy head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) by RF Government’s Decree No 1323=р dated 19 May 2020. The document is available at the official internet portal for legal information.
Previous position of Denis Ushakov – head of Rosmorrechflot’s Department for Safety of Navigation.
Другие новости по темам: appointments, Rosmorrechflot