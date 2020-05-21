  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 21 14:00

    Denis Ushakov appointed as deputy head of Rosmorrechflot

    Previous position of Denis Ushakov – head of Rosmorrechflot’s Department for Safety of Navigation

    Denis Ushakov has been appointed deputy head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) by RF Government’s Decree No 1323=р dated 19 May 2020. The document is available at the official internet portal for legal information.

    Previous position of Denis Ushakov – head of Rosmorrechflot’s Department for Safety of Navigation.

