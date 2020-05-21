  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 21 12:59

    Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are showing a stable growth having overcome the crisis

    Global oil prices are on the rise in expectation of demand recovery following the lifting of constraints in many countries.

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $140 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $280 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $240.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $204
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $270
    - MGO - $299

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

