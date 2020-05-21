2020 May 21 12:36

Revised Arctic Development Strategy submitted to RF Government

State Commission for Arctic Development acknowledged disputes on draft strategy to be settled



The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic says it has submitted to RF Government the revised Draft Strategy for the Development of Russia’s Arctic Zone through 2035.



Remarks of other federal executive authorities have been taken into consideration.



At the meeting held by the State Commission on the Arctic Development on May 13, the disputes on the Draft Strategy were acknowledged to be settled and the document was approved.



Following the meeting, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rosatom were assigned to work out the issue of introducing amendments into the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation in the part of expanding the water area of the Northern Sea Route with the internal sea waters, territorial sea and exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation in the Barents/White/Pechora/Bering/Okhotsk seas.



The Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and the Ministry of Finance were assigned to ensure launching in 2020 of the mechanism on partial recovery of payments made by the Arctic Zone residents to state non-budgetary funds. That will provide for reduction of investors’ insurance payments by up to 7.6%.



Arctic Region authorities are recommended to submit schedules for development and approval of regulatory documents that set preferences on regional and local taxes for the Arctic Zone residents to the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic by June 1.



After the meeting, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, said that the Draft Strategy for the Development of Russia’s Arctic Zone through 2035 would be presented to the President in July 2020.



