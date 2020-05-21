2020 May 21 11:04

Wilhelmsen Ship Management crowdfunds to support seafarers COVID-19 relief efforts

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) is crowdfunding to support Mission to Seafarers (MtS), one of the largest maritime charities serving merchant crews around the world in addressing these hardships faced by the affected seafarers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruption on crew change operations. The fall out effect of this has impacted approximately 150,000 seafarers onboard unable to be signed off and another 150,000 seafarers onshore unable to sign on.

This disruption has impacted the affected seafarers’ welfare. For those onboard, the mental distress and anxiety to get home can be overwhelming. For those onshore, the pressure to generate income for their love ones can become overbearing.

Funds raised by employees, supporters, friends, and the wider industry will be used by MtS to further amplify their existing programs that have been helping numerous seafarers in this difficult period. Their existing program includes provision of mental health support and food aid program for the affected seafarers and families globally.

About Mission to Seafarers:

The Mission to Seafarers provides help and support to the 1.5 million men and women who face danger every day to keep our global economy afloat. We work in over 200 ports in 50 countries caring for seafarers of all ranks, nationalities and beliefs. Through our global network of chaplains, staff and volunteers we offer practical, emotional and spiritual support to seafarers through ship visits, drop-in seafarers' centres and a range of welfare and emergency support services.

About Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a Wilhelmsen group company, is one of the world’s largest third-party ship manager with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 9 200 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen Ship Management provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments; LNG/LPG, Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC, Container, Cruise, Bulk, and Offshore. Wilhelmsen Ship Management manages from six offices worldwide and has a crewing network of 16 manning offices in 12 countries. Other key services include dry docking services, lay-up services and new building supervision.

