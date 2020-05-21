2020 May 21 10:00

Vladimir Putin gave instructions to monitor work on development of FE and NW port infrastructure

At the meeting on the situation in agriculture and food industry held via videoconference Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to monitor work on development of port infrastructure in the Far East and the North-West of Russia. Transcript of the meeting is available at the official website of the Kremlin.



“Building up the potential of the Northern Sea Route and using it more as a domestic transport corridor is becoming more important, including the goal of developing the port infrastructure of the Far East and Russia’s northwest, including the Murmansk transport hub. I would like to ask you to monitor this work”, said the President.



