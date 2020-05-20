2020 May 20 16:55

Registration begins for webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. How do they make profit?”

The third webinar organized by IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau to begin on May 26, at 11 a.m.

On the initiative of IAA PortNews, the webinar “River fleet of the USA and Europe. How do they make profit?” will be held on 26 May 2020 (beginning at 11 a.m.. Moscow time).

The key speaker, Professor Gennady Yegorov, D.Sc. in Engineering, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau, offers the format of a roundtable meeting although his report will be used as a basis for discussion.

Registration is required for participation in the discussion. Name, position, e-mail and telephone is to be sent to the Organizing Committee (av@portnews.ru ).

Registration is free of charge, it will last till 10 a.m. (Moscow time) 26 May 2020.

The event will be held via ZOOM with the webinar records available later on the PortNews resources including its social network.