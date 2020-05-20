2020 May 20 16:02

JSC CPC-R and JSC CPC-K join fight with COVID-19

The donations will support purchase of modern equipment and protective gear

Shareholders and leadership of Caspian Pipeline Consortium have donated close to 100 M RUB and nearly 70 M KZT as part of the focused charitable program to aid CPC pipeline route presence regions in Russia and Kazakhstan. These funds will support purchase of modern equipment and protective gear medical institutions need to provide effective treatment for patients with coronavirus infection COVID-19.

In particular, as requested by regional administrations CPC-R has awarded contracts for supply of 30 artificial lung ventilation units. Of 25 ventilators made by Lufter, hospitals in Astrakhanskaya Oblast and Republic of Kalmykia will receive six each, five each will go to treatment facilities in Stavropol and Kuban communities, another three are intended for medical professionals in Novorossiysk.

The Lufter 5 units are designed for use in intensive care units and emergency rooms to provide artificial lung ventilation for children and adults.

In addition, under a previously awarded contract, Novorossiysk will be given five HAMILTON C3 ventilators. The Swiss made universal integrated units allow therapy to be offered to patients of all ages, perform invasive and non-invasive lung ventilation including high flow mode.

To improve safety of doctors working with coronavirus patients in Astrakhanskaya Oblast CPC-R has also purchased 4500 specialized protective medical suits.

In Republic of Kazakhstan, CPC-K is directing dedicated charitable funding to support the contract for supply of 12 UAZ brand ambulances for healthcare institutions in Atyrau Oblast for a total of about 70 M KZT.

As a socially responsible company, Consortium acts on the premise that uniting public and private efforts under the conditions that have developed is the ultimate factor in gaining victory over COVID-19.

