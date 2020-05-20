2020 May 20 15:11

Port of Gothenburg container traffic in full flow as European ports falter

Ports throughout Europe have been hit hard by the current Covid-19 pandemic. This can be seen clearly in the recently published volume statistics from Europe’s largest ports. They are also feeling the knock-on effect of cancelled calls – in many cases up to 30 per cent. In contrast, the Port of Gothenburg has increased its container volume, there have been no cancelled calls, and none are planned, the company said in its release.



Figures published by the port authorities reveal that container volumes at the 10 largest ports in Europe fell by an average of five per cent during the first quarter compared with last year. In contrast, container volumes at the Port of Gothenburg increased by eight per cent during the same period.

“The European trend is striking although at the same time we are particularly proud that thanks to our consistently high level of customer service and a flexible and developed product offering we have emerged unscathed,” said Dennis Olesen, chief executive of the container terminal operator APM Terminals Gothenburg.

According to Elvir Dzanic, Port of Gothenburg chief executive, the open approach adopted by Sweden to the world, and the fact that Swedish industry has continued to export during the Covid-19 pandemic, are further factors that make the Port of Gothenburg the exception in the European port statistics table.



Large numbers of calls by ocean-going vessels were cancelled at European ports during the first quarter, disrupting freight flows. In Gothenburg, no direct calls have been cancelled – services to and from Asia using the world’s largest vessels have continued, week in, week out.





Добавить в Словарь Новый список слов для Английский -> Русский... Создать новый список слов...

Копировать