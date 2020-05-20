2020 May 20 11:46

Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet are practicing a training mission at sea

The ships of the Pacific Fleet continue to develop marine elements of the K-2 course task. In accordance with the combat training plan in the Avacha Gulf, the small anti-submarine ship of troops and forces in northeastern Russia conducted a set of exercises with practical combat exercises, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In particular, the crew practiced actions to organize the air defence of the ship and avoidance of a mock enemy strike.

In the combat training ground, the SMS launched electronic jamming and fired the Osa self-defence anti-aircraft missile system at a naval target. Anti-aircraft missiles successfully hit the naval shield of ships, which imitated a surface ship of a mock enemy.