2020 May 20 10:33

Tallink Grupp adds more departures to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 24 May 2020

Tallink Grupp has announced that it will add more departures to the Tallinn-Helsinki route for its shuttle vessel Star due to significant demand on the route and in order to guarantee maximum safety on board.

From this Sunday, 24 May, Star will have additional departures on Sundays and Mondays and the vessel’s full schedule from 24 May onwards will be the following:

Mondays: 13.30 Helsinki-Tallinn and 16.30 Tallinn-Helsinki

Tuesdays: no departures

Wednesdays: no departures

Thursdays: 19.30 Helsinki-Tallinn

Fridays: 10.30 Tallinn-Helsinki, 13.30 Helsinki-Tallinn, 16.30 Tallinn-Helsinki, 19.30 Helsinki-Tallinn

Saturdays: no departures

Sundays: 16.30 Tallinn-Helsinki, 19.30 Helsinki-Tallinn, 22.30 Tallinn-Helsinki

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Megastar will continue to operate as normal.

Passengers are reminded that currently only commuter traffic and travelling for unavoidable reasons only is permitted on the tallinn-Helsinki route. Leisure travel is currently still banned between Estonia and Finland. Before purchasing a ticket, passengers must check that they are permitted to enter the country at the destination port. Passengers must also ensure they are healthy and have no coronavirus symptoms before travelling.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.