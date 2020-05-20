2020 May 20 09:58

Dekker Group to expand in the port of Rotterdam

The Dekker Group has announced its intention to expand in the port of Rotterdam, the company said in its release. The group recently extended its long-term lease contracts on behalf of its subsidiary Maastank for its location at Welplaatkade in the Botlek area by 25 years. Dekker Group also signed contracts for the adjacent sites at this point. In due time, the firm, which has its headquarters in Ouderkerk a/d IJssel, plans to scale up its existing tank storage activities in the port of Rotterdam – to double their current volume.



Over the next few years, the present allocation will allow Dekker to double the storage capacity of its tank terminal for vegetable oils, oleochemicals and biofuels at Rotterdam’s Botlekhaven, to approximately 140,000 m3. In addition, Dekker plans to further expand the existing maritime infrastructure in the port of Rotterdam. Maastank moved into its new office on Welplaatkade 9 in May 2020.

“By entering into this new long-term lease for our existing and newly-allocated sites, we plan to further strengthen and expand our market position in this strategic ‘deep sea location’ – based on our position as the foremost provider of specialised tank terminal services for high-grade special vegetable oils, oleochemicals and biofuels,” said Managing Director Jan Duel. He also stated that there will be no changes to Maastank’s existing organisation.



Dekker is a 120-year-old family business with local offices in Ouderkerk a/d IJssel and Rotterdam (the Netherlands), Dendermonde (Belgium) and Poznań (Poland). The group’s core activities are: the storage of liquid edible oils, fats and biofuels in stainless steel tanks, the storage of these products in solid and liquid form in warehouses, melting cocoa, processing these products, cleaning tank trailers, bulk carriers and ISOs and transporting these products by road. Dekker has over 100,000 m³ of storage capacity at its disposal in stainless steel tanks, 30,000 m2 of storage space in warehouses and a fleet of 100 tanker trucks. Dekker offers its clients a broad range of logistics services. The past couple of years, the group has been explicitly positioning itself in the market as a Single Service Provider. Dekker’s workforce totals around 260 FTEs and the group has an average turnover of approximately € 54 million.

“The Port Authority welcomes this expansion by the Dekker Group. It aligns very well with the Port Authority’s policy to revitalise Botlek into a modern port area that can take on ports elsewhere in Europe with confidence,” said Ronald Paul, COO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority.