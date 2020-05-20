-
2020 May 20 09:25
Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Global oil prices have surged this week
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $110 pmt (+$10).
Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (+$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (+$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $180 pmt (+$20)
Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $176 (+$20).
- MGO - $300 (+$55).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $255 (+$30).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $230 (+$35).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
