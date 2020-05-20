2020 May 20 09:25

Bunker prices are going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices have surged this week

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $110 pmt (+$10).

Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (+$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (+$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $180 pmt (+$20)

Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $176 (+$20).

- MGO - $300 (+$55).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $255 (+$30).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $230 (+$35).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.