2020 May 19 17:51

Rosneft Improves ice navigation routes

Specialists of RN-SakhalinNIPImorneft LLC (part of the Rosneft Research and Development Complex) have performed monitoring of the ice situation of the Aniva Bay and the northeast shelf of Sakhalin Island. During the expedition, unique data on the spatial and temporal variability of ice cover of the island shelf were obtained.

Specialists also performed on-board ice and meteorological observations, photo and video shooting of the ice cover with a quadrocopter, and analysis of images received from the Terra / MODIS, Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-1 satellites. The work was carried out aboard a reinforced ice class supply vessel.

The results of the expedition will supplement the archive of data on the state of the ice cover and the particular qualities of the ice conditions in the waters of the Kaygansko-Vasyukanskoye--Sea, and will improve the methodology for managing the ice situation when accompanying operations on the Company’s offshore projects.

RN-SakhalinNIPImorneft LLC is the oldest and the only institute in the Russian Far East capable of solving project and exploration tasks for onshore and offshore oil and gas field development sites, field production project sites, transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons and petroleum products, as well as civil engineering. The Specialized Institute of Marine Projects of Rosneft was established on the basis of RN-SakhalinNIPImorneft in 2017.

The Kaygansko-Vasyukanskoye--Sea field is located on the continental shelf of the Sea of Okhotsk, 60 km off the northeast coast of Sakhalin Island. The field has a multi-dome structure. Based on the results of geological exploration, seven oil and gas-oil fields were discovered here.