2020 May 19 17:00

Fincantieri's subsidiary to rebuild the Carlo Rva port of Rapallo and the breakwater of Vado Ligure

Fincantieri Infrastructure S.p.A, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime, has signed the contract for the reconstruction, reinforcement and adaptation of the historic international Marina of Rapallo, the first Italian marina, designed and built by the nautical pioneer Carlo Riva in 1971, and heavily damaged by the storms of October 2018 which devastated the Ligurian coast and most of the Italian coast. The works for the reconstruction of the port also aim at securing the town and the marine area of Rapallo, the company said in its release.



The Carlo Riva Port will be restored according to the highest and most advanced design standards of maritime safety and logistical-infrastructural safety, as the sizing of the defence works is to be based on data relating to the exceptional 2018 meteorological event, thanks to an advanced physical model created by a state-of-the-art Italian university centre, which will allow the new breakwater to withstand future meteorological events of equal magnitude.

The complete work, including new quaysides and jetties, will be completed in 15 months since the start of work scheduled for next June, while the breakwater and wave wall are expected to be completed in June 2021.



Fincantieri Infrastructure, in a temporary business partnership with Fincosit Srl, has also been awarded a contract to move and widen the breakwater at the port of Vado Ligure, contracted by the Western Ligurian Sea System Authority.





