2020 May 19 16:22

Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 4M’2020 grew by 6% YoY

Exports account for 24.5% of containerized cargo

Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port (Vladmorrybport OJSC) in January – April 2020 totaled 75,410 TEUs, +6%, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, exports accounted for 24.5% of containerized cargo.

The company’s total cargo throughput grew by 34.4%, year-on-year, to 24,000 tonnes. The highest growth was registered in the segment of construction cargo.



From the beginning of the year, Vladmorrybport handled 257 vessels and 16,244 railcars.



In April, the company handled 438,000 tonnes of different cargo (+47%, year-on-year).



The company attributes the growth to modernization of port infrastructure and optimization of the existing facilities.



Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.