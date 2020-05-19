  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 19 15:57

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 4M’2020 fell by 4% Y-o-Y

    Coal and coke handling still shows a decrease by a half with transshipment of oil products having increased 1.5 times
    In January-April 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 3,795,200 tonnes of cargo, down 4%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo dropped by 30% to 406,500 tonnes including 169,500 tonnes of coal (-50%) and 223,700 tonnes of other cargoes (-5%).

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 2% to 1,225,900 tonnes, general cargo – by 8% to 429,300 tonnes.

    The port also handled 359,700 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (+20%) and 967,100 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+9%) including 551,000 tonnes of oil products (+49%), 201,800 tonnes of crude oil (-1%), 195,200  tonnes of food cargo (-34%) and 19,100 tonnes of chemicals (+10%).

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 20%, year-on-year, to 78,856 TEU.

