    Throughput of port Vysotsk in 4M’2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y

    Transshipment of coal and coke continued falling down while LNG transshipment surged by 197%

    In January-April 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 5,974,900 tonnes of cargo, which is 10% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo increased by 7% to 4,331,200 tonnes including 4,185,200 tonnes of oil products (+5%) and 146,000 tonnes of liquefied gas which surged by 197%.

    In the reporting period, transshipment of coal and coke fell by 37% to 1,643,700 tonnes.

    In 2019, the port of Vysotsk handled 19.40 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year).

    Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.

    Cryogas JSC has embarked on construction of a terminal for production, storage and shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the port of Vysotsk with annual capacity of 660,000 tonnes of LNG (two turns of 330,000 tonnes each). Infrastructure facilities being built under the project foresee expansion of production to 1.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.

