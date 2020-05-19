2020 May 19 13:26

Navigation season starts on the Pechora river

355 kilometers of the Pechora river are open for navigation



Aids to navigation are put into operation on the Pechora river between Vuktyl and Ust-Usa from 18 May 2020, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



Pechoravodput Administration services 2,594 km of inland water ways of the Pechora Basin. Key waterways: Pechora, Ilych, Usa, Kolva and Tsylma rivers.



In the navigation season of 2020, Pechoravodput Administration will deploy 5 dredging units with total capacity of 1,770 cbm/h.



In the navigation season of 2019, cargo traffic within the Pechora Basin increased by 27% to 830,000 tonnes, passenger traffic remained almost flat - 101,600 people. Cargo turnover is expected to remain flat or to show a slight increase in 2019.