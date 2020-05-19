  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 19 13:02

    Navigate Rotterdam improved further thanks to data sourced from sector players

    The Port of Rotterdam Authority can continue improving Navigate Rotterdam by making use of data shared by private sector parties, the company said in its release. The digital application Navigate enables shippers and freight forwarders to choose the most efficient and sustainable transport options for their container shipments. By adding a new route engine and utilising data sourced directly from carriers and operators, the current version of Navigate is more efficient, more complete and – as a result – more reliable.

    In 2017 the Port of Rotterdam Authority launched Navigate: a digital application that provides insight into connections to, from and via Rotterdam, as well as business activity in the port. Navigate Rotterdam offers a comprehensive overview of all deep sea and short sea connections via Rotterdam and links these to rail and inland shipping connections in the hinterland. In addition, Navigate’s ‘empty depot service’ shows users where empty containers can be collected and dropped off. The application also includes an online business directory that offers details on the wide range of companies in the port area.

    Based on the selected point of departure and destination, the route planner presents a number of different door-to-door options. For each route, the application outlines possible maritime connections, as well as which rail, inland shipping or road haulage options are available for transporting the shipment to its destination. Users can apply filters to quickly pinpoint which solution best suits their needs. After this, they can use Navigate to get in touch with different service providers – at the click of a button – to request a price quote, for example.

    It has become very simple to directly submit data to Navigate, enhancing the quality of the presented route options even further. The heart of Navigate is formed by a new intermodal route engine for all sea, rail and inland shipping connections. Navigate currently connects 3,186 terminals worldwide and is processing over 1,435,000 schedules daily.


2020 May 19

