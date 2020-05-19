2020 May 19 12:51

Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2020 grew by 15% Y-o-Y

Transshipment of crude oil and oil products grew by 12% and 22% accordingly

In January-April 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 21,861,800 tonnes of cargo, up 15%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil transshipment increased by 12%, year-on-year, to 15,188,200 tonnes.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products increased by 22% to 6,673,600 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).