2020 May 19 11:22

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg totaled 19.75 million tonnes in 4M’2020

Liquid bulk cargo transshipment surged by 26%, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 18%

In January-April 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 19.75 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year. According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 26% to 3.7 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 18% to 2.21 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 4.06 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 16% to 349,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 27% to 113,900 tonnes including 74,000 tonnes of timber (-43%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 4%, year-on-year, to737,257 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.