    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg totaled 19.75 million tonnes in 4M’2020

    Liquid bulk cargo transshipment surged by 26%, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 18%

    In January-April 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 19.75 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year. According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 26% to 3.7 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 18% to 2.21 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 4.06 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 16% to 349,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 27% to 113,900 tonnes including 74,000 tonnes of timber (-43%).

    The port’s container throughput fell by 4%, year-on-year, to737,257 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port of Saint-Petersburg              TOTAL

    19,311.7

    19,656.2

    19,754.1

    100%

    DRY,BULK,CARGO,including:

    2,754.3

    2,708.6

    2,213.7

    82%

     

    Ore

    206.8

    213.5

    296.3

    139%

     

    Coal.,coke

    67.2

    120.0

    27.1

    23%

     

    Mineral,fertilizers,

    2,480.2

    2,371.1

    1,829.4

    77%

     

    Other

    0.0

    4.1

    60.9

    1485%

     

    DRY,LOOSE,CARGO,including:

    98.3

    156.1

    113.9

    73%

     

    Grain

    84.5

    137.7

    76.4

    55%

     

    Other

    13.8

    18.4

    37.5

    204%

     

    TIMBER

    91.9

    129.1

    74.0

    57%

     

    GENERAL,CARGO,including:

    4,633.8

    4,142.4

    4,054.8

    98%

     

    Ferrous,metal,

    2,312.1

    1,788.8

    1,905.2

    107%

     

    Non-ferrous,metal,

    459.8

    498.4

    358.7

    72%

     

    Metal,scrap,

    547.6

    428.3

    584.1

    136%

     

    Packaged

    360.3

    540.4

    517.2

    96%

     

    Reefer

    439.2

    395.7

    322.2

    81%

     

    including,fish

    122.6

    91.5

    55.0

    60%

     

    Other

    514.8

    490.9

    367.4

    75%

     

    CONTAINERS

    8,495.5

    9,151.9

    9,245.3

    101%

     

    Total,teus

    701,819

    766,627

    737,257

    96%

     

    including,refrigerated,containers:

    106,368

    104,940

    100,976

    96%

     

    CARGO,CARRIED,by,FERRIES

    0.8

    9.1

    0.5

    6%

     

    RO-RO

    442.8

    419.0

    349.9

    84%

     

    LIQUID,BULK,CARGO,including:

    2,794.3

    2,939.9

    3,702.0

    126%

     

    Oil,products,

    2,794.3

    2,939.9

    3,702.0

    126%
  2020 May 19

