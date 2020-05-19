-
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg totaled 19.75 million tonnes in 4M’2020
Liquid bulk cargo transshipment surged by 26%, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 18%
In January-April 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 19.75 million tonnes of cargo, which is flat, year-on-year. According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 26% to 3.7 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 18% to 2.21 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – down 2% to 4.06 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 16% to 349,900 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 27% to 113,900 tonnes including 74,000 tonnes of timber (-43%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 4%, year-on-year, to737,257 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port of Saint-Petersburg TOTAL
19,311.7
19,656.2
19,754.1
100%
DRY,BULK,CARGO,including:
2,754.3
2,708.6
2,213.7
82%
Ore
206.8
213.5
296.3
139%
Coal.,coke
67.2
120.0
27.1
23%
Mineral,fertilizers,
2,480.2
2,371.1
1,829.4
77%
Other
0.0
4.1
60.9
1485%
DRY,LOOSE,CARGO,including:
98.3
156.1
113.9
73%
Grain
84.5
137.7
76.4
55%
Other
13.8
18.4
37.5
204%
TIMBER
91.9
129.1
74.0
57%
GENERAL,CARGO,including:
4,633.8
4,142.4
4,054.8
98%
Ferrous,metal,
2,312.1
1,788.8
1,905.2
107%
Non-ferrous,metal,
459.8
498.4
358.7
72%
Metal,scrap,
547.6
428.3
584.1
136%
Packaged
360.3
540.4
517.2
96%
Reefer
439.2
395.7
322.2
81%
including,fish
122.6
91.5
55.0
60%
Other
514.8
490.9
367.4
75%
CONTAINERS
8,495.5
9,151.9
9,245.3
101%
Total,teus
701,819
766,627
737,257
96%
including,refrigerated,containers:
106,368
104,940
100,976
96%
CARGO,CARRIED,by,FERRIES
0.8
9.1
0.5
6%
RO-RO
442.8
419.0
349.9
84%
LIQUID,BULK,CARGO,including:
2,794.3
2,939.9
3,702.0
126%
Oil,products,
2,794.3
2,939.9
3,702.0
126%
