2020 May 19 10:39

Oil prices continue rising

Oil prices are rising for the fifth day in a row

On 19 May 2020 (07:59, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 3.35% to $34.91 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery climbed by 0.35% to $31.76 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.