2020 May 19 09:56

“Lachin” vessel – the first tanker produced in Azerbaijan, commissioned to operate in foreign waters

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with maintaining the leading position of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) in the Caspian Sea, activity in foreign waters is also constantly in the spotlight for eliminating dependence on one market, ASCO said in its release.

ASCO has taken another step in this direction. Complying with the Company’s decision, the “Lachin” tanker will operate in foreign waters. “Lachin” is the first national-made tanker commissioned with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev in December last year.

Filled up with diesel fuel, “Lachin” tanker is ready for its first voyage. From the port of Baku, the ship will set off towards the Georgian port of Kulevi. Passing along the Volga-Don Canal through the internal waters of Russia, the ship will reach the port of Kulevi, and after additional loading, will sail to Turkey. It is planned to deliver the cargo transported on the “Lachin” tanker to the Turkish port of Gebze.

From now on, a ship with a permanent crew of 11 people will transport liquid cargo across the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The new-generation “Lachin” tanker with a length of 141 meters and a width of 16.9 meters will play an important role both in strengthening the position of Azerbaijan in international cargo transportation.

After a long break, ASCO’s activity in international waters outside the Caspian Sea was restored in 2014 by the purchase of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Natavan vessels upon the order of President Ilham Aliyev. With the launch of the Lachin vessel, the number of ASCO’s ships sailing outside the Caspian Sea reached 15. 12 of these vessels are dry cargo tankers, and 3 – liquid cargo carriers.