2020 May 18 18:27

Norwegian Star repatriated to Rotterdam

MS Norwegian Star is expected to arrive at the Holland Amerikakade, Cruiseport Rotterdam at 10.00 hours on Monday, 18 May and, as currently indicated, is scheduled to depart at 12.00 hours on Wednesday, 20 May. The vessel has approximately 200 mainly European and Dutch crew members on board, who will be going home, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



The crew is to be collected and escorted to their transit or final destination. The operation is taking place at the request of authorities and in accordance with the strict measures that are currently in place.

‘The Port Authority considers it important that crew members can be repatriated and is pleased to be able to cooperate in this operation,’ stated Harbour Master René de Vries.