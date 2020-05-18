2020 May 18 16:27

Makarov Training Centre launches online preparatory training on polar navigation

Makarov Training Centre of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping launches the theoretical part of the basic training course for watchkeeping or chief officers and masters of ships operating in polar waters in a distance learning format, MTC says in its press release.

Online training is led as a webinar. Lectures are held by experienced captains and instructors of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

Within the course, the important issues of navigation safety, shipboard equipment safe operation, crew health and environmental safety in freezing waters are discussed. Training is conducted in accordance with existing maritime conventions (STCW, MARPOL, SOLAS), International Code for ships operating in polar waters and Guidance for ships operating in polar waters.

The remote lectures take three days. The next two days of the program are reserved for practice at the specialized training complex at Krylov State Research Centre (St. Petersburg), which can be performed at the end of the quarantine restrictions.

Such training scheme at the Makarov Training Centre was approved by The Nautical Institute for training of operators of dynamic positioning systems. Trainees would appreciate a limited length of stay in St. Petersburg (two days), which significantly reduce the trip costs, and use their current free time as efficiently as possible in self-isolation or at the observatory in anticipation of a crew change.

Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping became the world’s first internationally recognized educational institution for training ship crews according to the requirements of the Polar code. Its’s Makarov Training Centre has the accreditation of ice navigation courses of one of the largest international certification societies Nippon KaijiKyokai (Class NK), recognition of the British navigation institute The Nautical Institute and approval of the Marshall Islands Administration and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.