2020 May 18 17:05

CMA CGM ends PSS from North Europe to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka

CMA CGM announced that the Peak Season Surcharge of USD 300 per Dry container, applicable since April 1st, 2020 is to be cancelled from June 1st, 2020:

Origin Range: From all North Europe ports (including the United Kingdom & Scandinavia)

Destination Range: To North West India, South East India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka ports and inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry (all types)