2020 May 18 16:05

Yang Ming’s 2,800 TEU vessels to receive Smart Ship notations

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation’s (Yang Ming) ten 2,800 TEU class container vessels, currently being constructed by CSBC CORPORATION, TAIWAN (CSBC), are going to receive Smart Ship notations from international classification societies, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), DNV GL, Bureau Veritas (BV) and Classification Society (CR). The notations mean that Yang Ming holds the leading position on the path to marine digitalization and intelligence, the company said in its release.

Five of the series vessels – “YM Celebrity”, “YM Continent”, “YM Certainty”, “YM Credibility” and “YM Continuity” will be the first batch of vessels to be awarded ABS Smart notations in the world. The notations include Smart INF (Data INFrastructure for Smart Function implementation) & Smart SHM (Structural Health Monitoring). The recognition denotes that these vessels are equipped with smart information infrastructure of big data acquisition and cloud transmission, which enable ship structure endurance monitoring and future structural health awareness through ABS’s customized analysis program to ensure sailing safety.

Three of the series vessels – “YM Centennial”, “YM Capacity” and “YM Cooperation” - will be the first vessels to receive DNV GL SmartShip notations in Taiwan. The notations, including SmartShip OE (Operating Enhancement) and PE (Performance Enhancement), mean that these vessels are equipped with advanced technologies such as improving container load flexibility with route specific container stowage and fuel saving with trim optimization. The technologies will greatly enhance vessel performance and effectively reduce GHG (GreenHouse Gas).

Two of the series vessels – “YM Credential” and “YM Constancy”- will be the first vessels to receive BV SMARTSHIP (MACHINERY 1) notation, which indicates the ships are equipped with integrated computer based system for the controlling and monitoring of the automated installations of periodically unattended machinery spaces, and they are equipped with monitoring devices allowing reduced scope of tailshaft survey.

Furthermore, seven of the series vessels including “YM Continent”, “YM Credential”, “YM Centennial”, “YM Capacity”, “YM Certainty”, “YM Credibility” and “YM Continuity” are also certified by CR with “Smartship H, Et, I” notations, featuring functions of smart hull-structural health estimation, smart energy efficiency-trim optimization, and smart integration platform.

With constantly evolving technology, smart ships have become an inevitable trend in the field of shipbuilding and maritime. To keep up with the development, Yang Ming has studied to optimize the company’s competitiveness and meet its environmental goals. Starting this year, these awarded ships will be delivered and deployed to Yang Ming’s intra-Asia services. With these smart ships, Yang Ming will improve operational efficiency and deliver more innovative and professional services to customers worldwide.