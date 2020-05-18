2020 May 18 15:14

Jotun helps Odfjell Drilling position for success with Total

Jotun is collaborating with Odfjell Drilling to provide an premium anti-fouling and topside coating solution for advanced drilling platform Deepsea Stavanger, the company said in its release.



Deepsea Stavanger, the dual derrick, dynamic positioned (DP), semi-submersible is set to work in demanding environmental conditions off the coast of South Africa for oil major Total. To ensure optimum operations and durability, both above and below the surface, Jotun is now applying the premium anti-fouling SeaQuantum Ultra S and topcoat Hardtop One, a unique polixiloxane coating, at the Semco Maritime yard near Bergen, Norway.



Jotun and Odfjell Drilling have worked together for around 20 years, but this, according to Sales Engineer Rune Nautnes, who helped lead the collaboration from Jotun’s side, was one of the biggest single maintenance projects to date.



Jotun, which is headquartered in Norway, has 65 companies, 39 production facilities and representation in over 100 countries. The company is the globally leading provider of marine coatings, with established positions in the protective, decorative, and powder coating segments worldwide.