Еhe number of Tallink Grupp shareholders has rocketed during the crisis

The number of Tallink Grupp shareholders has rocketed since the start of the year, thus becoming a true people’s share. If before the crisis, at the end of 2019, the number of the company’s shareholders in Estonia was 12 073, then as at 12 May, the number of shareholders in Estonia alone was 16 842 and in Finland 3227. The total number of shareholders in Estonia and Finland as of yesterday was 20 069, Tallink say on Thursday in its press release.

„As we were refreshing the investor and shareholder information this week, we were positively struck by this news in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. The significantly increased shareholder number shows that investor confidence in Tallink and in the company’s future has also recently significantly grown,“ Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said.

„We are extremely grateful to all Tallink Grupp’s investors, both in Estonia and Finland, for their continued trust in us. Tallink is a people’s share and we will continue to do our best to look after the interests of our shareholders now and in the future,“ Nõgene added.

Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Tallinn and Helsinki stock exchanges.

