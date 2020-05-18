2020 May 18 14:26

AS Tallink Grupp has extended vessel charter agreement

Current charter agreement of MV Atlantic Vision extended for two years

A subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Baltic SF IX Limited and Marine Atlantic Inc, a Canadian company with the state participation therein, have concluded to extend the current charter agreement of MV Atlantic Vision (ex. Superfast IX) for two years, until November 2022.

The vessel has been on the long-term bareboat charter since November 14, 2008.

