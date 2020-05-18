2020 May 18 12:32

RS introduces general approval service for membrane LNG tanks

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it launches a new service of General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) for membrane LNG cargo containment systems.

Under the service RS considers structure and strength of the membrane system elements, methods of structure’s temperature and sloshing loads calculations, approves new structural design solutions. RS GASA at the design concept stage lays the groundwork for further smooth and efficient classification.

“Membrane gas storage and transportation tanks are LNG-technologies’ most demanded area of development. We are now providing new opportunities for prompt decisions on technical issues as early as at the membrane system design stage. The new service enables our customers to team up with RS experts and integrate new technical solutions,” noted Head of the RS LNG Technologies Department Maksim Boyko.

Today, RS is an integral partner during the construction of gas carriers. RS actively cooperates with the largest shipbuilding yards of Asia-Pacific Region as well as with the leading companies engineering LNG cargo storage and sea transportation systems.

“Through our close cooperation with shipyards, design offices and shipowners we consistently improve RS Rules with due account for new technologies, materials and equipment. Currently, our documents include a full range of up-to-date class notations and the relevant requirements for Arctic gas carriers, including cargo containment systems, propulsion and hull,” said RS Director General Konstantin Palnikov.

The RS Rules for the Classification and Construction of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk were revised in 2019. The Cargo Containment Part of the new edition contains significant amendments developed in line with international documents, real-life LNG carrier plan approval and construction survey experience as well as cooperation with the leading developers of LNG storage systems.

RS specialists pass regular training and probation on most advanced gas storage systems under the RS extensive LNG training programme.