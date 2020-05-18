2020 May 18 11:15

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2020 fell by 6.7%

In January-April 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 5.59 million TEUs (-6.7%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 4.44 million TEUs (-5.3%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.16 million TEUs (-11.7%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.