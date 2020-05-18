  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 18 11:15

    Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2020 fell by 6.7%

    In January-April 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 5.59 million TEUs (-6.7%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 4.44 million TEUs (-5.3%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.16 million TEUs (-11.7%).

    Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 18

18:27 Norwegian Star repatriated to Rotterdam
18:07 OOCL announces service enhancements on Asia- West Africa services
17:42 Krylov State research Center to sell 65.5% of CDB Iceberg’s shares within four months
17:30 Survey report shows severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on European shipping
17:18 Vladimir Rashevsky steps down as CEO of SUEK
17:05 CMA CGM ends PSS from North Europe to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
16:59 New BIMCO Law & Arbitration Clause under way
16:27 Makarov Training Centre launches online preparatory training on polar navigation
16:05 Yang Ming’s 2,800 TEU vessels to receive Smart Ship notations
15:50 Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency comments on historically mild winter ice conditions at sea
15:31 Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants expands its presence in Mediterranean
15:14 Jotun helps Odfjell Drilling position for success with Total
14:53 Еhe number of Tallink Grupp shareholders has rocketed during the crisis
14:26 AS Tallink Grupp has extended vessel charter agreement
14:02 GATX Corporation completes sale of American Steamship Company business segment
13:38 Seaway Canal of Saint-Petersburg celebrates its 135th anniversary
13:14 ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement
12:55 11.3 million tonnes transshipped at the Port of Gdansk in Q1 2020
12:32 RS introduces general approval service for membrane LNG tanks
12:13 Integrated Alfa Laval Aalborg steam solution supports sulphur-compliant fuel use by Seaspan Ship Management
11:51 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 5,119 in RF spot market
11:30 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service
11:15 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2020 fell by 6.7%
10:52 Oil prices rise by 3.35%-4.17%
10:33 Onezhsky Shipyard laid down azimuth stern drive tug of Project ASD 3413 Ice Arc5
10:10 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 4M’2020 grew by 7% Y-o-Y
09:58 EDF LNG Shipping takes delivery of new LNG carrier
09:46 Port of Singapore throughput in January-April’2020 fell by 3.1% to 199.6 million tonnes
09:24 Baltic Dry Index on May 15
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 18

2020 May 17

15:38 Kevin Rabbitt to join Hornblower Group as CEO
14:17 Rand completes purchase of ASC from GATX Corporation
13:42 Hapag-Lloyd gets 2020 off to a decent start despite coronavirus pandemic, uncertainties remain for the year
12:34 USCG implements new i911 application to assist mariners
11:47 Mare Island Dry Dock awarded $33,5 million contract
10:51 Interferry welcomes easing of travel restrictions in advance of summer travel

2020 May 16

15:47 Conrad Industries posts Q1 net income of $414,000 and backlog of $36.6 million
14:17 USCG assists vessel taking on water southeast of Charleston
13:38 Historic investment decision for transport and storage of CO2
12:44 Bakkafrost orders new hybrid wellboat (LFC)
11:07 Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with Nordea Bank

2020 May 15

18:21 Siemens new offshore wind client for Sif’s Maasvlakte facility
17:39 DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on COVID-19 pandemic's impact on container terminal operators
17:27 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet makes yet another call at Australian port
17:04 The first liquefied natural gas bunkering operation in France was completed in the Port of Marseille Fos
16:43 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
15:38 Rosmorrechflot to subsidize Hydrographic Company for support of navigation on the Northern Sea Route
15:13 Bahri adds new dry-bulk carrier ‘Sara’ to its industry-leading fleet
14:43 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD MOHAB MAMEESH
14:10 Hartmann orders ME-LGIP engines for LPG tankers
13:46 Non-calling ships raised throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port by 7.2%
13:05 Aquila Power Catamaran launches 13.4-meter luxury power catamaran
12:47 Restoration of Daugavgriva shore reinforcement launched under Freeport of Riga Authority's order
12:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% (detalization)
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
11:46 Tallinna Sadam reports its financial results for Q1 2020
11:25 Ferry link between Tallinn and Helsinki partly reopened for work-related journeys
11:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:44 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:21 LR supports Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme