2020 May 18 10:33

Onezhsky Shipyard laid down azimuth stern drive tug of Project ASD 3413 Ice Arc5

The ship designer - Damen Shipyards Gorinchem

On 15 May 2020, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) laid down the azimuth stern drive tug of Project ASD 3413 Ice Arc5 (hull No 410). According to the company’s statement, the keel-laying ceremony was held without involving of honored guests or the shipyard employees the with respect of constraints ongoing in the Republic.

Among the ceremony participants were Victor Svirsky, Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Industry of the Republic of Karelia and the shipyard management.

The ship is ordered by FSUE Rosmorport for its Arkhangelsk branch.

The ship with a strengthened hull, ice strengthenings and ice fenders features good towing characteristics and maneuverability. It is intended for towing of vessels, floating facilities and structures in ice-free and ice covered sea waters.

Class notation: КМ_АRC5R1AUT1 FF3WS ESCORT TUG.

Key particulars: LOA – 34.13 meters; width - 13 meters; maximum draft at full displacement – no more than 5.9 meters; speed at minimum draft - 12 knots.; draw on the hook – at least 45 tonnes; crew - at least 8 чел.; special personnel – at least 2.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The should can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships. From 2015, the shipyard has built 15 vessels with six projects under implementation today.