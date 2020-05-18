2020 May 18 09:58

EDF LNG Shipping takes delivery of new LNG carrier

On May 15, 2020, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier ELISA LARUS, owned by France LNG Shipping (a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG) and under a long-term charter contract with EDF LNG Shipping, has been delivered. The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, NYK said in its release.

For France LNG Shipping, this vessel is the first long-term contract with EDF LNG Shipping and will be engaged in LNG transportation for up to 20 years.

The vessel has a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type cargo tank fitted with a GTT Mark III Flex cargo containment system and a dual-fuel slow-speed engine (WinGD X-DF).

In addition, the vessel, classed by Bureau Veritas, has been awarded the French classification society’s cyber security notation. This is the first such award of a cyber notation for an LNG carrier.

Vessel Particulars:

Length overall: 297.23 meters

Breadth: 46.40 meters

Gross tonnage: 118,286 tons

Propulsion: X-DF

Cargo tank capacity:174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (Korea)

Flag: France



This vessel is equipped with a SIMS (Ship Information Management System) that collects actual operation data and shares it between ship and shore, and this system is also subject to cybersecurity certification. The Bureau Veritas cyber notations provide procedures and methodologies to address design and operational requirements for cyber security and compliance with IMO 2021 requirements.