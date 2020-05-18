  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 18 10:10

    Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 4M’2020 grew by 7% Y-o-Y

    Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in January-April 2019 grew by 7% Y-o-Y to 16.8 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of LSFO 380cst totaled 8.2 million tonnes (almost no sales last year), LSFO 100cst – grew 16 times to 2.84 million tonnes,  MFO 380cst – fell 4.5 times to 2.5 million tonnes,  LSMGO – grew 1.9 times to 1.62 tonnes, MFO 500cst – plunged 7 times to 392,600 tonnes, MGO – grew by 2.3% to 295,500 tonnes, MFO 180cst – dropped to about a zero level.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.

Другие новости по темам: Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 18

18:27 Norwegian Star repatriated to Rotterdam
18:07 OOCL announces service enhancements on Asia- West Africa services
17:42 Krylov State research Center to sell 65.5% of CDB Iceberg’s shares within four months
17:30 Survey report shows severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on European shipping
17:18 Vladimir Rashevsky steps down as CEO of SUEK
17:05 CMA CGM ends PSS from North Europe to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
16:59 New BIMCO Law & Arbitration Clause under way
16:27 Makarov Training Centre launches online preparatory training on polar navigation
16:05 Yang Ming’s 2,800 TEU vessels to receive Smart Ship notations
15:50 Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency comments on historically mild winter ice conditions at sea
15:31 Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants expands its presence in Mediterranean
15:14 Jotun helps Odfjell Drilling position for success with Total
14:53 Еhe number of Tallink Grupp shareholders has rocketed during the crisis
14:26 AS Tallink Grupp has extended vessel charter agreement
14:02 GATX Corporation completes sale of American Steamship Company business segment
13:38 Seaway Canal of Saint-Petersburg celebrates its 135th anniversary
13:14 ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement
12:55 11.3 million tonnes transshipped at the Port of Gdansk in Q1 2020
12:32 RS introduces general approval service for membrane LNG tanks
12:13 Integrated Alfa Laval Aalborg steam solution supports sulphur-compliant fuel use by Seaspan Ship Management
11:51 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 5,119 in RF spot market
11:30 ONE to offer the first direct coverage from China to Indonesia with the new CID service
11:15 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 4M’2020 fell by 6.7%
10:52 Oil prices rise by 3.35%-4.17%
10:33 Onezhsky Shipyard laid down azimuth stern drive tug of Project ASD 3413 Ice Arc5
10:10 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 4M’2020 grew by 7% Y-o-Y
09:58 EDF LNG Shipping takes delivery of new LNG carrier
09:46 Port of Singapore throughput in January-April’2020 fell by 3.1% to 199.6 million tonnes
09:24 Baltic Dry Index on May 15
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 18

2020 May 17

15:38 Kevin Rabbitt to join Hornblower Group as CEO
14:17 Rand completes purchase of ASC from GATX Corporation
13:42 Hapag-Lloyd gets 2020 off to a decent start despite coronavirus pandemic, uncertainties remain for the year
12:34 USCG implements new i911 application to assist mariners
11:47 Mare Island Dry Dock awarded $33,5 million contract
10:51 Interferry welcomes easing of travel restrictions in advance of summer travel

2020 May 16

15:47 Conrad Industries posts Q1 net income of $414,000 and backlog of $36.6 million
14:17 USCG assists vessel taking on water southeast of Charleston
13:38 Historic investment decision for transport and storage of CO2
12:44 Bakkafrost orders new hybrid wellboat (LFC)
11:07 Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with Nordea Bank

2020 May 15

18:21 Siemens new offshore wind client for Sif’s Maasvlakte facility
17:39 DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on COVID-19 pandemic's impact on container terminal operators
17:27 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet makes yet another call at Australian port
17:04 The first liquefied natural gas bunkering operation in France was completed in the Port of Marseille Fos
16:43 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
15:38 Rosmorrechflot to subsidize Hydrographic Company for support of navigation on the Northern Sea Route
15:13 Bahri adds new dry-bulk carrier ‘Sara’ to its industry-leading fleet
14:43 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD MOHAB MAMEESH
14:10 Hartmann orders ME-LGIP engines for LPG tankers
13:46 Non-calling ships raised throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port by 7.2%
13:05 Aquila Power Catamaran launches 13.4-meter luxury power catamaran
12:47 Restoration of Daugavgriva shore reinforcement launched under Freeport of Riga Authority's order
12:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% (detalization)
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
11:46 Tallinna Sadam reports its financial results for Q1 2020
11:25 Ferry link between Tallinn and Helsinki partly reopened for work-related journeys
11:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:44 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:21 LR supports Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme