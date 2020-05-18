2020 May 18 10:10

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 4M’2020 grew by 7% Y-o-Y

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in January-April 2019 grew by 7% Y-o-Y to 16.8 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of LSFO 380cst totaled 8.2 million tonnes (almost no sales last year), LSFO 100cst – grew 16 times to 2.84 million tonnes, MFO 380cst – fell 4.5 times to 2.5 million tonnes, LSMGO – grew 1.9 times to 1.62 tonnes, MFO 500cst – plunged 7 times to 392,600 tonnes, MGO – grew by 2.3% to 295,500 tonnes, MFO 180cst – dropped to about a zero level.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.