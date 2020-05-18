2020 May 18 09:46

Port of Singapore throughput in January-April’2020 fell by 3.1% to 199.6 million tonnes

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-April 2020 has declined by 3.1%, year-on-year, to 199.6 million tonnes, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore provisional figures show.

Handling of oil cargo decreased by 11% to 66.1 million tonnes, transshipment of dry bulk cargo increased by 17.8% to 6.6 million tonnes.

Container throughput climbed by 1.9% to 12.12 million TEUs.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.