2020 May 16 14:17

USCG assists vessel taking on water southeast of Charleston

A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transferred a dewatering pump to the vessel and a Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew transported the two crew members ashore once the vessel flooding was secured.



Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report at 10:20 p.m. via VHF Channel 16 from the 44-foot fishing vessel Norris L stating they were taking on water with two people aboard.



The Dolphin aircrew launched to assist with a dewatering pump on board.



Once on scene, the Dolphin aircrew lowered the pump and a rescue swimmer to help set it up. The water level appeared to lower and a handheld radio was transferred to the Norris L by the aircrew before they departed the scene due to fuel. The Norris L crew stated they would begin heading back to port once the water was down below the batteries and alternator.



A Station Charleston RB-M crew launched to assist due to intermittent communication between Sector Charleston and the Norris L crew.



The RB-M crew arrived on scene at 4:48 a.m. Friday, embarked the two crew members and transported them to shore. The Norris L was left at anchor with navigation lights energized and the owner is arranging for a sister ship to tow it into port.