  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 16 14:17

    USCG assists vessel taking on water southeast of Charleston

    A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transferred a dewatering pump to the vessel and a Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew transported the two crew members ashore once the vessel flooding was secured.

    Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report at 10:20 p.m. via VHF Channel 16 from the 44-foot fishing vessel Norris L stating they were taking on water with two people aboard.

    The Dolphin aircrew launched to assist with a dewatering pump on board.

    Once on scene, the Dolphin aircrew lowered the pump and a rescue swimmer to help set it up. The water level appeared to lower and a handheld radio was transferred to the Norris L by the aircrew before they departed the scene due to fuel. The Norris L crew stated they would begin heading back to port once the water was down below the batteries and alternator.

    A Station Charleston RB-M crew launched to assist due to intermittent communication between Sector Charleston and the Norris L crew.

    The RB-M crew arrived on scene at 4:48 a.m. Friday, embarked the two crew members and transported them to shore. The Norris L was left at anchor with navigation lights energized and the owner is arranging for a sister ship to tow it into port.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 16

15:47 Conrad Industries posts Q1 net income of $414,000 and backlog of $36.6 million
14:17 USCG assists vessel taking on water southeast of Charleston
13:38 Historic investment decision for transport and storage of CO2
12:44 Bakkafrost orders new hybrid wellboat (LFC)
11:07 Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with Nordea Bank

2020 May 15

18:21 Siemens new offshore wind client for Sif’s Maasvlakte facility
17:39 DBRS Morningstar releases commentary on COVID-19 pandemic's impact on container terminal operators
17:27 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet makes yet another call at Australian port
17:04 The first liquefied natural gas bunkering operation in France was completed in the Port of Marseille Fos
16:43 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
15:38 Rosmorrechflot to subsidize Hydrographic Company for support of navigation on the Northern Sea Route
15:13 Bahri adds new dry-bulk carrier ‘Sara’ to its industry-leading fleet
14:43 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD MOHAB MAMEESH
14:10 Hartmann orders ME-LGIP engines for LPG tankers
13:46 Non-calling ships raised throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port by 7.2%
13:05 Aquila Power Catamaran launches 13.4-meter luxury power catamaran
12:47 Restoration of Daugavgriva shore reinforcement launched under Freeport of Riga Authority's order
12:22 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% (detalization)
12:03 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
11:46 Tallinna Sadam reports its financial results for Q1 2020
11:25 Ferry link between Tallinn and Helsinki partly reopened for work-related journeys
11:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe, North Africa and to the Mediterranean
10:44 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
10:21 LR supports Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme
09:59 Oil prices continue rising
09:40 PAO Sovcomflot reports its Q1 2020 results
09:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 15
09:18 Baltic Dry Index on May 14
09:02 Valenciaport advances 10 million euros to facilitate the liquidity of its suppliers and offset the drop in activity of port companies
08:15 ECSA welcomes the European Commission's package on tourism and transport in 2020 and beyond

2020 May 14

18:37 In 2020, DEME remains Belgium’s most attractive employer
18:00 SMM 2021: New impetus for the maritime transformation
17:31 Nexans completes repair of Malta-Sicily subsea interconnector
17:21 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:02 Yang Ming announces financial status for 2020 Q1
16:58 Glavgosexpertiza approved reconstruction of electricity networks at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex
16:16 IAA PortNews offers records of its webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?”
13:50 ABP and Tata Steel sign long-term Port Talbot agreement
13:26 NIBULON continues building its new high-capacity river transshipment terminal
13:02 DEME completes the sale of its stake in the Merkur Offshore Wind Farm
12:45 NIBULON launched its first tug of Project T410
12:19 Port of Helsinki throughput in 4M’2019 fell by 6.8% to 4.49 million tonnes
12:01 Tonnage slips at Port Houston amid pandemic container volume up year-to-date
11:44 Maintenance works scheduled at Yamal LNG
11:23 Alexander Isurin appointed as President of TransContainer
11:01 Panama Canal secures steady draft, operational reliability following water measures
10:50 Navigation between locks No 7 and No 8 of Moscow Canal suspended for a month
10:24 Oil prices rise by 0.62%-1.23%
10:02 Autonomous Ship Framework obtains AiP from ClassNK
09:48 Arkhangelsk Region and Nenets Autonomous Region to integrate
09:19 Baltic Dry Index on May 13
09:03 North Carolina Ports sets refrigerated container volume record
09:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 14
08:37 Corvus signs contract with BMA Technology for delivery of ESS for Live Fish Carrier

2020 May 13

18:05 ECSA and ETF request Commissioner Valean for EU coordination on implementing IMO Framework for ensuring safe ship crew changes
17:49 Aker Arctic breaks ice online
17:36 Port of Cork commended by hauliers in latest origin
17:05 Femern Link Contractors joint venture receives Notice to Proceed for construction of the world’s longest immersed road and rail tunnel
16:35 Edda Wind selects MacGregor for offshore wind service vessels
16:20 Tallink Grupp adds extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for shuttle vessel Star