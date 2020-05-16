2020 May 16 11:07

Diana Shipping signs a term loan facility with Nordea Bank

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that on May 7, 2020, it signed a term loan facility with Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge (the “Lender”), through eight wholly-owned subsidiaries (the “Borrowers”), in the amount of US$55.848 million, to refinance its existing loan with the Lender of the same balance, so as to extend the repayment of the loan by two more years until March 2022. The Borrowers will have the option to extend the repayment of the facility by two additional years until March 2024, by providing extension requests for each additional year, subject to the acceptance by the Lender at each time.



Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.66 years.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.