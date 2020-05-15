2020 May 15 17:27

Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet makes yet another call at Australian port

The Pacific Fleet’s hydrographic vessel Marshal Gelovani, which continues the long voyage dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Admiral Ivan Kruzenshtern, arrived on the second business call to the Australian port of Townsville, where he will replenish supplies of fuel and food for further transportation along the route of the expedition, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Since the departure of the HV Marshal Gelovani from Vladivostok, the ship has passed more than 7 thousand nautical miles and made a call at the Indonesian port of Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta.

It is planned that the visit will last until May 17.