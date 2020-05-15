2020 May 15 15:38

Rosmorrechflot to subsidize Hydrographic Company for support of navigation on the Northern Sea Route

Subsidy for 2020 to make RUB 410.66 million



Rosmorrechflot and FSUE Hydrographic Company have signed an agreement on providing the latter with a subsidy for navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. According to the document (a copy of which was provided to IAA PortNews) the subsidy for 2020 will total RUB 410.66 million.



Those resources will be used to ensure uninterrupted operation of aids to navigation; revisory survey of bottom relief on the lanes of the NSR and bottleneck sections of the Yenisei Bay, Yenisei and Kolyma rivers to put forwards proposals on aids to navigation layout; survey of bottom relief on the lanes used by large-capacity ships in the East Siberian Sea, Sannikov Strait, Chukchi Sea and Bering Strait; scheduled maintenance, operation and development of GLONASS/GPS infrastructure in the Arctic, transportation and installation of equipment; smooth implementation of functions as a national coordinator of the navigation warning system.



In April 2020, FSUE Hydrographic Company and Mordraga signed an agreement on implementation of the project for reconstruction of the seaway canal in the Gulf of Ob where the NOVATEK’s Utrenny terminal is being built.

FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. It is a customer of dredging works on the Northern Sea Route.



