2020 May 15 13:46

Non-calling ships raised throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port by 7.2%

April growth was particularly driven by rate of shrimp production in the Northern Basin



In January-April 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 62,200 tonnes of cargo, which is 7.2% more, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, transshipment of fish grew by 14.3% to 46,300 tonnes.

In April, the company’s turnover grew by 24% to 23,800 tonnes including 19,300 tonnes of fish (+35.9%).



The stevedoring company attributes the growth to unloading of so-called non-calling ships – as a preventive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic Russia-Norway border is closed and crews of foreign ships are banned from coming ashore in the ports of Norway.



According to the port official, MSFP welcomed 12 non-calling ships between April 1 and April 30. They delivered 3,100 tonnes of fish.



Another factor which had a positive impact on April turnover was the growing rate of shrimp production in the Northern Basin.



The forecast for May is also optimistic, says the company.

According to the Association of Commercial Sea Ports, total throughput of Murmansk port in January-April fell by 7.3%, year-on-year, to 19.5 million tonnes.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.