2020 May 15 12:47

Restoration of Daugavgriva shore reinforcement launched under Freeport of Riga Authority's order

In compliance with the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority repair works of the Daugavgriva shore reinforcement or the BKRR dam have been started. As it is known, due to the autumn storms and changes in the sea level, a part of the Daugavgriva shore reinforcement structures was washed away at the beginning of the year, FRA says in its press release.

“This restoration work will protect the port territory from further coastal erosion and possible flood risks. Although the dam is a hydro-structure of the port and it was built to ensure the implementation of the portuary functions, we are aware that residents tend to use this route to get to the nearby Daugavgriva pier. Therefore, we assume that by repairing the currently dam-aged, dangerous structures of the shore reinforcement, the possibility to move freely will be restored,” emphasizes Viesturs Zeps, Chairman of the Freeport of Riga Board.

During the technical inspection of the territory, it was evident that the concrete slabs in the damaged section of the shore reinforcement, which consists of a sand embankment and a rein-forced concrete slab superstructure, have almost completely collapsed; in some sections con-crete slabs are missing, while a large part of the sand embankment has been washed away.

It is planned to reinforce the damaged part of the shore reinforcement with piles of boulders and granite stones in a length of approximately 130 meters.

The restoration works of the Daugavgriva shore reinforcement will be delivered by the SIA “ASFALTBŪVE”, which has been selected after the open procurement procedure. In compli-ance with the contract, the repair work must be completed in early June this year.

The BKRR dam was built in 1997 as a shore reinforcement structure with the aim to protect the shoreline from erosion.

The Freeport of Riga Authority would like to inform that during the repair works, the dam will be closed for visitors.