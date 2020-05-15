  The version for the print

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2020 grew by 3.7% (detalization)

    Russia’s top five ports in terms of throughput are Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, Vostochny, Primorsk and Big Port St. Petersburg

    In January-April 2020, seaports of Russia handled 280.1 million tonnes of cargo (up 3.7%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 121.8 million tonnes (+3.1%) including 54.9 million tonnes of coal (+0.4%), 19.3 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+4.3%), 14.4 million tonnes of grain (+36.5%), 8.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-14.7%), 5.8 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+0.3%), 3.7 million tonnes of ore (+45.7%).

    Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 158.3 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 92.0 million tonnes of crude oil (+3.1%), 52.3 million tonnes of oil products (+5.3%) and 11.8 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+5.1%).

    Exports totaled 220.5 million tonnes (+4.1%), imports - 12.1 million tonnes (-0.9%), transit - 23.0 million tonnes (+7.2%), short-sea traffic – 24.5 million tonnes (0.0%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 33.1 million tonnes (-4.4%) including 9.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-7.2%) and 23.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.3 %). The port of Murmansk handled 19.5 million tonnes (-7.3%), Sabetta - 9.7 million tonnes (+7.9%), Arkhangelsk - 1.0 million tonnes  (+15.8%).

    Operators of seaports in the Balric Basin handled 87.8 million tonnes (+3.3%) including 35.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-1.8%) and 52.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.0%).Увеличился объем перевалки грузов в портах: Усть-Луга до 36.3 million tonnes (+2.1%). Приморск –  до 21.9 million tonnes (+15.3%). Большом порту Санкт-Петербург – до 19.7 million tonnes (+0.5%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 86.5 million tonnes (+8.3%) including 33.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+14.0%) and 53.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.0%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 53.1 million tonnes (+4.8%), Tuapse - 8.6 million tonnes (+19.1%), Taman - 7.2 million tonnes (+23.3%), Rostov-on-Don - 5.7 million tonnes (+22.7%), Kavkaz - 4.9 million tonnes (+15.6%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 3.0 million tonnes (+28.7%) including 1.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+46.0%) and 1.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+17.0%). The port of Nakhodka handled 1.9 million tonnes (+33.6%), Astrakhan - 0.8 million tonnes (+13.0%).
         
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 69.7 million tonnes (+2.2%) including 42.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.0%) and 26.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.0%). Vostochny port handled 26.0 million tonnes (+8.0%), Vanino - 10.3 million tonnes (-6.3%), Nakhodka - 9.1 million tonnes (+6.5%), Vladivostok - 7.2 million tonnes (-2.8%), Prigorodnoye - 6.0 million tonnes (+5.6%), De-Kastri - 4.5 million tonnes (-5.6%). 

