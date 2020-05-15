2020 May 15 14:10

Hartmann orders ME-LGIP engines for LPG tankers

MAN Energy Solutions has won the contract to supply individual MAN B&W ME-LGIP (Liquid Gas Injection Propane) dual-fuel engines to 3 × 5,000-m3 LPG tankers currently under construction by CIMC-SOE (CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd.) in Shanghai for Hartmann Gas Carrier, the German shipping company, the company said in its release.

Each newbuilding will receive a propulsion package featuring 1 × 5S35ME-LGIP engine with an Alpha controllable pitch propeller, power take-off (PTO) and propulsion control system (PCS). MAN Energy Solutions states that it also expects to introduce its new Triton control platform with the engines.

MAN Energy Solutions' two-stroke licensee, CMD, will construct the engines in Lingang, China with delivery scheduled during the latter half of 2021. The contract contains an option for two further vessels. The new order is the latest in a series for the ME-LGIP engine. Among these, Oslo-based BW LPG recently exercised an option for further conversions of HFO-burning engines from its fleet to the dual-fuel type. This happened in the wake of the first ME-LGIP retrofit engine enjoying a successful TAT (Type Approval Test) at the works of MAN Energy Solutions' two-stroke licensee, STX HI, in Korea.